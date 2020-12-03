Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2020 8:22am   Comments
  • Raymond James lowered the price target on Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) from $225 to $195. Splunk shares fell 21.1% to $162.02 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc lifted the price target for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) from $225 to $265. Synopsys shares rose 0.7% to $226.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham cut Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) price target from $301 to $275. Splunk shares fell 21.1% to $162.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Rosenblatt boosted the price target for Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) from $82 to $100. Ambarella shares fell 0.8% to $85.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham raised Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) price target from $30 to $50. Cohu shares rose 3.3% to close at $30.52 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James boosted Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) price target from $400 to $440. Teleflex shares slipped 0.1% to close at $380.38 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan boosted the price target for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) from $122 to $157. Mohawk shares rose 0.7% to $125.62 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler lifted Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) price target from $264 to $312. Snowflake shares fell 2.8% to $284.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush boosted the price target on LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) from $48 to $53. LYFT shares rose 0.7% to $43.69 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc lifted price target for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) from $125 to $140. XPO Logistics shares rose 3.9% to $ 114.25 in pre-market trading.

