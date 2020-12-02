10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Piper Sandler boosted the price target for Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) from $36 to $45. Slack shares fell 1.1% to $43.38 in pre-market trading.
- Needham raised Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) price target from $125 to $140. Peloton Interactive shares fell 1.1% to $110.75 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank raised the price target on Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) from $28 to $49. Kohl's shares rose 1.3% to $37.00 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson cut Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAR) price target from $55 to $50. Inter Parfums shares fell 2.2% to $54.50 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler lowered the price target for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) from $285 to $278. salesforce.com shares fell 5.5% to $228.20 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ: LBTYA) from $25 to $33. Liberty Global shares rose 1.7% to $23.60 in pre-market trading.
- Needham lifted Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) price target from $310 to $327. Veeva shares fell 2.5% to $277.00 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink lifted UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) price target from $373 to $378. UnitedHealth shares fell 0.1% to $341.16 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo boosted the price target on S&P Global Inc (NYSE: SPGI) from $330 to $415. S&P Global shares rose 0.8% to $337.05 in pre-market trading.
- MoffettNathanson lifted price target for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) from $59 to $66. Verizon shares rose 0.7% to $61.03 in pre-market trading.
