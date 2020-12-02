Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2020 8:08am   Comments
Share:
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
  • Piper Sandler boosted the price target for Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) from $36 to $45. Slack shares fell 1.1% to $43.38 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham raised Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) price target from $125 to $140. Peloton Interactive shares fell 1.1% to $110.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank raised the price target on Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) from $28 to $49. Kohl's shares rose 1.3% to $37.00 in pre-market trading.
  • DA Davidson cut Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAR) price target from $55 to $50. Inter Parfums shares fell 2.2% to $54.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler lowered the price target for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) from $285 to $278. salesforce.com shares fell 5.5% to $228.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ: LBTYA) from $25 to $33. Liberty Global shares rose 1.7% to $23.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham lifted Veeva Systems Inc  (NYSE: VEEV) price target from $310 to $327. Veeva shares fell 2.5% to $277.00 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink lifted UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) price target from $373 to $378. UnitedHealth shares fell 0.1% to $341.16 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo boosted the price target on S&P Global Inc (NYSE: SPGI) from $330 to $415. S&P Global shares rose 0.8% to $337.05 in pre-market trading.
  • MoffettNathanson lifted price target for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) from $59 to $66. Verizon shares rose 0.7% to $61.03 in pre-market trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IPAR + CRM)

41 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; UK Approves Pfizer's Covid-19 Vaccine
5 Stocks To Watch For December 2, 2020
8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
12 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Salesforce Reports Q3 Earnings Beat, Confirms $27B Slack Acquisition
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
GPCBank of AmericaDowngrades106.0
NOVACredit SuisseDowngrades40.0
PLAYTruist SecuritiesDowngrades25.0
CRSRCowen & Co.Downgrades37.0
PRGRaymond JamesDowngrades63.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com