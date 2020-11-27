Market Overview

Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 27, 2020 10:02am   Comments
  • HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target on Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) from $22 to $32. Corcept Therapeutics shares rose 6.8% to $24.37 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James raised the price target on Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) from $117 to $138. Signature Bank shares fell 1% to close at $115.28 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley lifted Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) price target from $263 to $335. Deere shares fell 1.9% to close at $256.43 on Wednesday.

