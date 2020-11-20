10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Citigroup lowered the price target on Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) from $269 to $265. Accenture shares fell 0.3% to $242.59 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital boosted the price target on Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) from $405 to $415. Intuit shares fell 0.6% to $359.45 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush lifted Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) price target from $100 to $115. Jack in the Box shares fell 0.1% to $90.70 in pre-market trading.
- Needham raised Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) price target from $50 to $60. Uber shares rose 0.1% to $49.33 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup boosted the price target for Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) from $15 to $28. Tupperware shares fell 1.2% to $34.74 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. boosted Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) price target from $102 to $113. Darden Restaurants shares fell 0.3% to close at $109.80 on Wednesday.
- SVB Leerink boosted the price target for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) from $47 to $50. NeoGenomics shares fell 4.7% to $40.72 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler lifted Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) price target from $275 to $285. Workday shares fell 2.1% to $225.88 in pre-market trading.
- Needham raised the price target for Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE: FVRR) from $180 to $210. Fiverr International shares fell 0.5% to $179.00 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup cut the price target for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) from $38 to $30. Marathon Petroleum shares fell 1.4% to $38.55 in pre-market trading.
