10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Wedbush raised the price target on Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) from $49 to $60. Uber shares fell 0.2% to $49.00 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital lowered the price target for Lowe`s Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) from $186 to $180. Lowe`s shares rose 0.2% to $147.01 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink lifted Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNE) price target from $240 to $327. Beigene shares fell 0.2% to close at $283.72 on Wednesday.
- Credit Suisse boosted the price target for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) from $5 to $14. International Game Technology shares rose 0.2% to $12.09 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James raised NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) price target from $550 to $600. NVIDIA shares fell 1.9% to $526.91 in pre-market trading.
- Needham boosted F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) price target from $180 to $210. F5 Networks shares fell 4.1% to close at $155.43 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc lifted Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) price target from $36 to $39. Gentex shares fell 0.3% to $32.45 in pre-market trading.
- Needham boosted the price target on Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) from $65 to $71. Cubic shares fell 4.2% to $62.30 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target for Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRIL) from $16.5 to $22. Trillium Therapeutics shares rose 0.8% to $16.90 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital raised the price target for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) from $64 to $70. TJX shares fell 0.8% to $61.80 in pre-market trading.
