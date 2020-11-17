10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Raymond James raised the price target for GDS Holdings Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: GDS) from $92 to $110. GDS shares fell 7.7% to $85.94 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Ameren Corp (NYSE: AEE) from $86 to $88. Ameren shares rose 2.6% to close at $84.33 on Monday.
- Citigroup boosted Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) price target from $209 to $220. Constellation shares fell 0.4% to $205.25 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo lifted Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI) price target from $25 to $45. Capri shares rose 1.1% to $30.49 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup lifted Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) price target from $44 to $54. Charles Schwab shares fell 0.1% to $ 46.85 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup raised Aecom (NYSE: ACM) price target from $56 to $61. Aecom shares rose 2.2% to close at $50.55 on Monday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target on Rapt Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RAPT) from $42 to $30. Rapt Therapeutics shares rose 2.4% to $16.80 in pre-market trading.
- Needham cut the price target for Agora Inc (NASDAQ: API) from $55 to $50. Agora shares fell 8.6% to $37.91 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc boosted the price target for Aecom (NYSE: ACM) from $45 to $60. Aecom shares rose 2.2% to close at $50.55 on Monday.
- SVB Leerink raised the price target for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALV) from $28 to $39. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals shares rose 0.2% to close at $18.84 on Monday.
