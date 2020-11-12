Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2020 8:15am   Comments
  • KeyBanc raised the price target for Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) from $150 to $155. Walmart shares fell 1.2% to $146.27 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital boosted the price target on KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) from $14 to $17. KeyCorp shares fell 3.4% to close at $15.02 on Wednesday.
  • SVB Leerink boosted Alcon AG (NYSE: ALC) price target from $61 to $67. Alcon shares fell 1.2% to $64.15 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James lifted DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) price target from $50 to $58. DISH shares rose 0.5% to $30.49 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler raised Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND) price target from $63 to $71. Lemonade shares rose 0.1% to $57.95 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. lowered the price target on Viela Bio Inc (NASDAQ: VIE) from $75 to $52. Viela Bio shares fell 4.7% to close at $35.27 on Wednesday.
  • Needham lifted Personalis Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) price target from $25 to $32. Personalis shares fell 0.7% to $29.25 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink raised the price target for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DCPH) from $58 to $70. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares rose 2% to close at $65.15 on Wednesday.
  • KeyBanc boosted the price target for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) from $23 to $35. Ventas shares rose 0.1% to close at $48.43 on Wednesday.
  • RBC Capital raised the price target for Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) from $32 to $35. Sunoco shares fell 0.1% to $27.04 in pre-market trading.

