10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- KeyBanc lifted the price target on Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) from $225 to $235. Mcdonald's shares rose 0.7% to $214.68 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse raised the price target for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI) from $55 to $75. Nelnet shares rose 1% to $67.06 in pre-market trading.
- Needham raised Sprout Social Inc (NASDAQ: SPT) price target from $46 to $52. Sprout Social shares fell 9.5% to close at $43.74 on Monday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. lifted Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL) price target from $54 to $58. Replimune shares fell 5.2% to close at $44.10 on Monday.
- DA Davidson boosted the price target for eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXPI) from $28 to $53. eXp World shares rose 0.8% to $42.00 in pre-market trading.
- Chardan Capital lowered the price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) from $105 to $58. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares rose 4.3% to $36.35 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink lowered Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) price target from $120 to $100. Neurocrine Biosciences shares fell 11.5% to $91.00 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target for Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) from $14 to $30. Plug Power shares rose 3.6% to $21.04 in pre-market trading.
- Needham raised the price target for Liveramp Holdings Inc (NYSE: RAMP) from $61 to $85. Liveramp shares fell 9.9% to $69.00 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James lowered Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) price target from $28 to $17. Voyager Therapeutics shares fell 8.5% to $10.25 in pre-market trading.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings