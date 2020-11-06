Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 06, 2020 8:19am   Comments
Share:
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
  • B of A Securities lowered the price target for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) from $125 to $115. Ollie's Bargain shares rose 0.7% to $90.85 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink lowered Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: TBPH) price target from $40 to $35. Theravance Biopharma shares rose 0.5% to $19.48 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital lifted Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) price target from $115 to $120. Albemarle shares fell 2.4% to $103.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham lowered the price target for Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) from $2000 to $1900. Booking shares fell 1.3% to $1,745.00 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL) from $165 to $184. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares fell 4.6% to close at $126.89 on Thursday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ: BNFT) price target from $20 to $12. Benefitfocus shares rose 0.9% to $11.00 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital lifted the price target on Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) from $118 to $130. Microchip shares fell 2% to $116.00 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc raised the price target for Middleby Corp (NASDAQ: MIDD) from $115 to $140. Middleby shares rose 17.1% to close at $120.75 on Thursday.
  • DA Davidson cut the price target for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE: PBH) from $45 to $39. Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares fell 1.7% to close at $33.68 on Thursday.
  • Piper Sandler raised HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) price target from $ $300 to $435. HubSpot shares rose 2.6% to $345.00 in pre-market trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALB + BKNG)

20 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Sessions
Albemarle: Q3 Earnings Insights
Albemarle's Earnings Outlook
Gilead Shares Pop After Company's Drug Gets COVID-19 OK, But Intel Down On Earnings
Why These Companies Could Benefit From Google's Antitrust Lawsuit
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 21, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CSODNeedhamMaintains50.0
AAXNNeedhamMaintains130.0
AAOIRosenblattMaintains9.0
VGRosenblattMaintains14.0
SLFBMO CapitalMaintains63.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com