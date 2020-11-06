10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- B of A Securities lowered the price target for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) from $125 to $115. Ollie's Bargain shares rose 0.7% to $90.85 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink lowered Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: TBPH) price target from $40 to $35. Theravance Biopharma shares rose 0.5% to $19.48 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital lifted Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) price target from $115 to $120. Albemarle shares fell 2.4% to $103.00 in pre-market trading.
- Needham lowered the price target for Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) from $2000 to $1900. Booking shares fell 1.3% to $1,745.00 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL) from $165 to $184. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares fell 4.6% to close at $126.89 on Thursday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ: BNFT) price target from $20 to $12. Benefitfocus shares rose 0.9% to $11.00 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital lifted the price target on Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) from $118 to $130. Microchip shares fell 2% to $116.00 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc raised the price target for Middleby Corp (NASDAQ: MIDD) from $115 to $140. Middleby shares rose 17.1% to close at $120.75 on Thursday.
- DA Davidson cut the price target for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE: PBH) from $45 to $39. Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares fell 1.7% to close at $33.68 on Thursday.
- Piper Sandler raised HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) price target from $ $300 to $435. HubSpot shares rose 2.6% to $345.00 in pre-market trading.
