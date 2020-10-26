Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2020 8:14am   Comments
  • KeyBanc raised Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) price target from $330 to $340. Facebook shares fell 0.1% to $284.50 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink boosted the price target for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPTX) from $77 to $116. Turning Point Therapeutics shares rose 0.7% to close at $102.56 on Thursday.
  • Raymond James boosted PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) price target from $48 to $60. PulteGroup shares rose 0.3% to $44.10 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. lifted Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) price target from $222 to $238. Mirati Therapeutics shares fell 0.1% to close at $180.20 on Friday.
  • JMP Securities boosted the price target for Cambium Networks Corp (NASDAQ: CMBM) from $19 to $28. Cambium Networks shares fell 3.6% to close at $23.28 on Friday.
  • KeyBanc raised the price target on Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) from $44 to $60. Pinterest shares rose 2.9% to $54.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Rosenblatt raised Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ: AIMC) price target from $42 to $50. Altra Industrial Motion shares fell 2.2% to $43.82 in pre-market trading.
  • TD Securities raised the price target for Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) from $58 to $64. Magna shares fell 1.9% to close at $54.77 on Friday.
  • KeyBanc lifted the price target on Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) from $177 to $182. Baidu shares fell 0.7% to $133.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James boosted the price target for Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: LOB) from $27 to $42. Live Oak Bancshares shares rose 2.4% to close at $33.71 on Friday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Price Target Changes

