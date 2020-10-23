10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- RBC Capital raised Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) price target from $163 to $183. Whirlpool shares rose 0.1% to $194.01 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler lowered the price target for Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE: PXD) from $121 to $106. Pioneer Natural Resources shares rose 5.8% to close at $83.00 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc lifted Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) price target from $335 to $400. Pool shares rose 1.7% to $356.05 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc boosted the price target for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN) from $78 to $97. Dunkin Brands shares rose 0.5% to $89.55 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies cut the price target on Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) from $26 to $20. Scorpio Tankers shares rose 1.3% to close at $10.94 on Wednesday.
- Jefferies lowered the price target on Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) from $24 to $20. Teekay Tankers shares fell 0.6% to $10.32 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho raised CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) price target from $61 to $67. CMS Energy shares rose 0.9% to close at $65.75 on Wednesday.
- Benchmark cut the price target for TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) from $88 to $85. TAL Education shares rose 1.5% to $67.33 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt cut the price target for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from $45 to $40. Intel shares fell 9.5% to $48.77 in pre-market trading.
- Needham boosted Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) price target from $96 to $98. Overstock.com shares rose 1.5% to $72.48 in pre-market trading.
