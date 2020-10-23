Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 23, 2020 7:32am   Comments
Share:
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
  • RBC Capital raised Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) price target from $163 to $183. Whirlpool shares rose 0.1% to $194.01 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler lowered the price target for Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE: PXD) from $121 to $106. Pioneer Natural Resources shares rose 5.8% to close at $83.00 on Thursday.
  • KeyBanc lifted Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) price target from $335 to $400. Pool shares rose 1.7% to $356.05 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc boosted the price target for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN) from $78 to $97. Dunkin Brands shares rose 0.5% to $89.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies cut the price target on Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) from $26 to $20. Scorpio Tankers shares rose 1.3% to close at $10.94 on Wednesday.
  • Jefferies lowered the price target on Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) from $24 to $20. Teekay Tankers shares fell 0.6% to $10.32 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho raised CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) price target from $61 to $67. CMS Energy shares rose 0.9% to close at $65.75 on Wednesday.
  • Benchmark cut the price target for TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) from $88 to $85. TAL Education shares rose 1.5% to $67.33 in pre-market trading.
  • Rosenblatt cut the price target for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from $45 to $40. Intel shares fell 9.5% to $48.77 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham boosted Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) price target from $96 to $98. Overstock.com shares rose 1.5% to $72.48 in pre-market trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMS + DNKN)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Beyond Meat Is Set to Thrive Despite Rising Competition
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WSBCRaymond JamesMaintains29.0
WTFCRaymond JamesMaintains65.0
UAARaymond JamesMaintains20.0
LUVRaymond JamesMaintains49.0
OSBCRaymond JamesMaintains12.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com