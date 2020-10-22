Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2020 8:04am   Comments
Share:
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
  • Cowen & Co. raised Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) price target from $1400 to $1550. Chipotle shares fell 4.5% to $1,305.00 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc boosted the price target for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) from $421 to $424. Lam Research shares fell 2.1% to $359.00 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink lifted Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) price target from $470 to $525. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares closed at $468.76 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James lowered the price target for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE: JLL) from $144 to $139. Jones Lang LaSalle shares closed at $110.40 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley lifted the price target on Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) from $112 to $117. Abbott shares fell 2.4% to close at $105.93 on Wednesday.
  • SVB Leerink raised the price target on Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) from $340 to $460. Align Technology shares rose 26.5% to $424.78 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ: RDUS) price target from $28 to $22. Radius Health shares fell 0.2% to close at $13.27 on Wednesday.
  • Needham raised the price target for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) from $250 to $301. Splunk shares rose 2% to $215.76 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) from $37 to $61. Pinterest shares rose 1.2% to $49.95 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) price target from $110 to $115. Amphenol shares rose 0.4% to close at $114.94 on Wednesday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALGN + ABT)

40 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
16 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Recap: Align Tech Q3 Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Prothena Progress In Parkinson's Disease Pipeline, Fast Track For Xeris, Biogen Earnings
A Look Into Abbott's Debt
Recap: Abbott Laboratories Q3 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
KNXMorgan StanleyMaintains60.0
IPGMorgan StanleyMaintains22.0
GLMorgan StanleyMaintains86.0
DFSMorgan StanleyMaintains68.0
CCKMorgan StanleyMaintains100.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com