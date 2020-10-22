10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Cowen & Co. raised Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) price target from $1400 to $1550. Chipotle shares fell 4.5% to $1,305.00 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc boosted the price target for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) from $421 to $424. Lam Research shares fell 2.1% to $359.00 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink lifted Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) price target from $470 to $525. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares closed at $468.76 on Wednesday.
- Raymond James lowered the price target for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE: JLL) from $144 to $139. Jones Lang LaSalle shares closed at $110.40 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley lifted the price target on Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) from $112 to $117. Abbott shares fell 2.4% to close at $105.93 on Wednesday.
- SVB Leerink raised the price target on Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) from $340 to $460. Align Technology shares rose 26.5% to $424.78 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ: RDUS) price target from $28 to $22. Radius Health shares fell 0.2% to close at $13.27 on Wednesday.
- Needham raised the price target for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) from $250 to $301. Splunk shares rose 2% to $215.76 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) from $37 to $61. Pinterest shares rose 1.2% to $49.95 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley boosted Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) price target from $110 to $115. Amphenol shares rose 0.4% to close at $114.94 on Wednesday.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings