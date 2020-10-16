Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 16, 2020 8:16am   Comments
Share:
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
  • KeyBanc raised Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) price target from $1300 to $1475. Chipotle shares rose 0.1% to $1,345.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies lifted the price target on Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) from $321 to $435. Costco shares rose 0.7% to $379.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse lowered Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCOI) price target from $93 to $70. Cogent Communications shares rose 0.4% to close at $62.32 on Thursday.
  • Citigroup lifted the price target for AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) from $70 to $95. AGCO shares rose 0.3% to close at $80.59 on Thursday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. boosted Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) price target from $185 to $222. Mirati Therapeutics shares rose 1.5% to close at $194.47 on Thursday.
  • Goldman Sachs cut the price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: MAXN) from $18 to $15. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares fell 4.3% to $19.07 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies raised Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) price target from $59 to $100. Chewy shares rose 4.7% to $67.95 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup raised the price target for Hess Midstream Operations LP (NYSE: HESM) from $17 to $22. Hess Midstream Operations shares rose 5.4% to $18.51 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital raised the price target for Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) from $12 to $16. Flex shares rose 4% to close at $12.57 on Thursday.
  • Raymond James raised the price target for Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) from $106 to $122. Blueprint Medicines shares slipped 0.1% to $100.30 in pre-market trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGCO + BPMC)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Vertex Pulls Plug On Protein Deficiency Drug, FDA Nod For Regeneron's Ebola Treatment, Can Fite Issues Psoriasis Readout
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Patent Award For Theratechnologies, Enzo Biochem's Q4, Codiak Debuts
The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Pauses Coronavirus Vaccine Studies, Voyager's Huntington's Disease Study Placed On Hold, Altimmune Vaccine Data
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed; JPMorgan, Citigroup Earnings In Focus
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Gilead, Lilly COVID-19 Treatment Supply Agreements, CareDx's Positive Preannouncement, Aziyo Biologics Debuts On Wall Street
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CMGCredit SuisseMaintains1,500.0
HPEMorgan StanleyMaintains12.0
SWCHCredit SuisseMaintains21.0
FTVMorgan StanleyMaintains75.0
HPECredit SuisseMaintains9.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com