10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- KeyBanc raised Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) price target from $1300 to $1475. Chipotle shares rose 0.1% to $1,345.00 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies lifted the price target on Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) from $321 to $435. Costco shares rose 0.7% to $379.20 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse lowered Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCOI) price target from $93 to $70. Cogent Communications shares rose 0.4% to close at $62.32 on Thursday.
- Citigroup lifted the price target for AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) from $70 to $95. AGCO shares rose 0.3% to close at $80.59 on Thursday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. boosted Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) price target from $185 to $222. Mirati Therapeutics shares rose 1.5% to close at $194.47 on Thursday.
- Goldman Sachs cut the price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: MAXN) from $18 to $15. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares fell 4.3% to $19.07 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies raised Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) price target from $59 to $100. Chewy shares rose 4.7% to $67.95 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup raised the price target for Hess Midstream Operations LP (NYSE: HESM) from $17 to $22. Hess Midstream Operations shares rose 5.4% to $18.51 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital raised the price target for Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) from $12 to $16. Flex shares rose 4% to close at $12.57 on Thursday.
- Raymond James raised the price target for Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) from $106 to $122. Blueprint Medicines shares slipped 0.1% to $100.30 in pre-market trading.
