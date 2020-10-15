10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- JMP Securities boosted Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) price target from $280 to $285. Goldman Sachs shares fell 1% to $209.19 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt boosted the price target on Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) from $350 to $450. Zoom Video shares fell 1.5% to $501.77 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc lifted the price target on Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $590 to $634. Netflix shares fell 0.9% to $536.50 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo raised Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) price target from $325 to $340. Air Products shares fell 1.1% to close at $297.91 on Wednesday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target for Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL) from $25 to $54. Replimune shares fell 3.5% to $35.00 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) price target from $283 to $267. Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares fell 9.8% to $245.00 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse raised the price target for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK) from $88 to $93. Duke Energy shares fell 1.1% to $91.63 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink raised UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) price target from $370 to $373. UnitedHealth shares fell 0.9% to $319.08 in pre-market trading.
- Needham lifted the price target for Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RVNC) from $36 to $42. Revance Therapeutics shares fell 7.7% to close at $25.50 on Wednesday.
- Wells Fargo raised the price target for Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) from $85 to $100. Albemarle shares fell 0.6% to close at $94.59 on Wednesday.
