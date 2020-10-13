Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2020 8:28am   Comments
  • Needham raised the price target for Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) from $320 to $340. Twilio shares rose 2.9% to $339.28 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital boosted the price target on Hilton Hotels Corporation (NYSE: HLT) from $72 to $89. Hilton Hotels shares rose 0.7% to $91.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Rosenblatt lifted the price target on Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) from $60 to $65. Draftkings shares rose 2.3% to $51.78 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley lifted the price target for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) from $38 to $49. NetApp shares rose 1.2% to $47.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs raised Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) price target from $33 to $36. Exxon Mobil shares rose 0.6% to $34.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies boosted Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE: EXR) price target from $121 to $135. Extra Space Storage shares rose 0.5% to close at $113.91 on Monday.
  • BMO Capital lifted the price target for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) from $83 to $95. Marriott shares rose 1% to $101.68 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham raised Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: ZBRA) price target from $302 to $320. Zebra Technologies shares rose 1.5% to close at $288.25 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) price target from $250 to $263. Accenture shares rose 0.8% to close at $230.59 on Monday.
  • B of A Securities raised the price target for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) from $20 to $50. Foot Locker shares rose 4.6% to $39.30 in pre-market trading.

