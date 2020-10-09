10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) price target from $57 to $66. Discover Financial shares rose 0.9% to $66.00 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies raised the price target for Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) from $220 to $265. Mcdonald's shares rose 0.5% to $226.86 in pre-market trading.
- UBS lifted the price target for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) from $142 to $148. PPG shares fell 0.1% to close at $134.99 on Thursday.
- Credit Suisse boosted the price target on HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) from $143 to $158. HCA Healthcare shares rose 5.9% to $139.60 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital cut Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) price target from $458 to $455. Domino's shares rose 0.5% to $402.84 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley boosted IBM (NYSE: IBM) price target from $128 to $140. IBM shares rose 0.3% to $131.85 in pre-market trading.
- MKM Partners lowered the price target for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) from $18 to $15. Cinemark shares rose 0.6% to $8.82 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays lifted the price target on NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) from $130 to $150. NXP Semiconductors shares rose 6% to $142.90 in pre-market trading.
- Benchmark raised Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) price target from $40 to $50. Marvell Technology shares rose 2.3% to $43.74 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: JAZZ) from $175 to $185. Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $154.82 on Thursday.
