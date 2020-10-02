10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Needham boosted Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) price target from $310 to $320. Twilio shares rose 9% to $279.97 in pre-market trading.
- Evercore ISI Group raised the price target for CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) from $80 to $90. CSX shares fell 0.9% to $76.20 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo lowered the price target for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) from $420 to $350. DexCom shares fell 3.7% to $398.38 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley raised Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) price target from $422 to $449. Domino's shares rose 0.6% to $429.50 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James raised the price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) from $16 to $22. Bed Bath & Beyond shares fell 2.6% to $18.26 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co lifted the price target on CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) from $40 to $45. CareDx shares fell 0.1% to $41.42 in pre-market trading.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted the price target on HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ: HMST) from $33 to $39. HomeStreet shares rose 1.8% to close at $26.21 on Wednesday.
- SVB Leerink raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) price target from $10 to $13.65. AMAG Pharmaceuticals shares fell 0.7% to $13.55 in pre-market trading.
- Truist Securities raised the price target for Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) from $124 to $135. Medpace shares fell 0.9% to $113.18 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley boosted Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) price target from $196 to $203. Constellation shares fell 1% to $182.71 in pre-market trading.
