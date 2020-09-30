10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Cowen & Co. lifted the price target on Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) from $77 to $99. Starbucks shares rose 1.2% to $85.80 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush boosted Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) price target from $998 to $1300. Shopify shares rose 1.5% to $1,040.61 in pre-market trading.
- Needham lowered the price target for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from $70 to $65. Micron shares fell 3.6% to $48.87 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James raised the price target for SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) from $140 to $160. SYNNEX shares rose 4.3% to $138.00 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse boosted the price target on Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) from $734 to $765. Sherwin-Williams shares fell 0.2% to close at $705.67 on Tuesday.
- Rosenblatt raised Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) price target from $80 to $90. Penn National Gaming shares rose 0.7% to $69.90 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ETON) from $18 to $20. Eton Pharmaceuticals shares rose 8.7% to $8.50 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc raised the price target for Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) from $32 to $36. Stitch Fix shares rose 0.5% to $27.19 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James raised Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) price target from $135 to $152. Allegiant Travel shares rose 0.4% to $121.51 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler raised argenx SE - ADR (NASDAQ: ARGX) price target from $258 to $300. argenx shares rose 1.3% to $263.50 in pre-market trading.
