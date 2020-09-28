Market Overview

Why Square's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 28, 2020 12:31pm   Comments
Square (NYSE: SQ) shares are trading higher after Credit Suisse maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $170 to $175.

“Square should continue to see ARPU upside from an improving mix of Cash App customers, i.e., increasing attach rates of Cash Card, direct deposit adoption (off of a low base of less than ~2mm direct deposit users today), and a steady cadence of new features (e.g., Square Payroll direct deposit instantly into Cash App launched in September in addition to beta testing a consumer lending product),” said Credit Suisse in a note.

Founded in 2009, Square provides payment acquiring services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network.

Square was trading 2.1% higher at $161.04 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $170.61 and a 52-week low of $32.33.

Latest Ratings for SQ

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2020Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Sep 2020OppenheimerUpgradesPerformOutperform
Aug 2020MizuhoInitiates Coverage OnBuy

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

