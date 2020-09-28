Why Square's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Square (NYSE: SQ) shares are trading higher after Credit Suisse maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $170 to $175.
“Square should continue to see ARPU upside from an improving mix of Cash App customers, i.e., increasing attach rates of Cash Card, direct deposit adoption (off of a low base of less than ~2mm direct deposit users today), and a steady cadence of new features (e.g., Square Payroll direct deposit instantly into Cash App launched in September in addition to beta testing a consumer lending product),” said Credit Suisse in a note.
Founded in 2009, Square provides payment acquiring services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network.
Square was trading 2.1% higher at $161.04 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $170.61 and a 52-week low of $32.33.
Latest Ratings for SQ
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2020
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Sep 2020
|Oppenheimer
|Upgrades
|Perform
|Outperform
|Aug 2020
|Mizuho
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for SQ
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingPrice Target Analyst Ratings