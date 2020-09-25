10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- BMO Capital raised Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) price target from $84 to $96. Darden Restaurants shares rose 1.3% to $98.55 in pre-market trading.
- UBS raised FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) price target from $298 to $313. FactSet Research shares fell 0.1% to $334.01 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank cut the price target for Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) from $18 to $9. Rite Aid shares fell 3.8% to $10.56 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc lifted the price target on Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) from $155 to $177. Baidu shares fell 1% to $122.50 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink boosted the price target for Castle Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CSTL) from $50 to $57. Castle Biosciences shares fell 1.1% to close at $49.75 on Thursday.
- BMO Capital lowered the price target for Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) from $255 to $250. Accenture shares rose 0.7% to $216.00 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler cut the price target on Ibex Ltd (NASDAQ: IBEX) from $20 to $18. Ibex shares rose 3.1% to $11.20 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James raised the price target for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) from $355 to $365. Costco shares fell 2.7% to $337.76 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank raised the price target for HB Fuller Co (NYSE: FUL) from $45 to $48. HB Fuller shares fell 1.5% to close at $45.44 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley cut Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) price target from $17 to $15. Kinder Morgan shares rose 0.1% to $12.29 in pre-market trading.
