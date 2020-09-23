Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2020 8:10am
  • Deutsche Bank raised Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) price target from $107 to $151. Nike shares rose 13% to $132.00 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc raised Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) price target from $28 to $32. Stitch Fix shares fell 14.1% to $26.97 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham boosted the price target for Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) from $200 to $265. Carvana shares rose 1% to $229.01 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital raised the price target for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) from $69 to $90. Hasbro shares rose 1.5% to $76.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank lifted the price target on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $400 to $500. Tesla shares fell 5.4% to $401.49 in pre-market trading.
  • Pivotal Research raised the price target for Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) from $36 to $59.75. Twitter shares rose 2.2% to $43.66 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham boosted the price target on HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) from $275 to $325. HubSpot shares fell 0.9% to close at $282.18 on Tuesday.
  • Atlantic Equities boosted the price target for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) from $176 to $195. CME shares fell 0.7% to close at $166.59 on Tuesday.
  • Wells Fargo raised KB Home (NYSE: KBH) price target from $43 to $49. KB Home shares fell 2.7% to $39.42 in pre-market trading.
  • B of A Securities cut the price target for American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) from $106 to $95. American Express shares fell 1.7% to $96.85 in pre-market trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

