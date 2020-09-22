10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Raymond James raised Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $110 to $120. Apple shares rose 1.6% to $111.86 in pre-market trading.
- UBS lowered the price target for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) from $390 to $285. Illumina shares fell 0.8% to $268.00 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler raised the price target for Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) from $206 to $229. Accenture shares fell 1% to close at $233.91 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs boosted the price target on Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) from $178 to $205. Carvana shares rose 5.3% to $182.88 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt boosted the price target for IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) from $178 to $200. IDEX shares fell 4.2% to close at $178.25 on Monday.
- SVB Leerink raised Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) price target from $185 to $187. Seattle Genetics shares rose 0.7% to $180.00 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs lifted the price target on Vroom Inc (NASDAQ: VRM) from $52 to $60. Vroom shares rose 7% to $49.70 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) from $23 to $29. Exelixis shares fell 3.7% to close at $25.81 on Monday.
- Raymond James raised Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) price target from $75 to $78. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares rose 0.8% to $58.25 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank boosted the price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) from $50 to $65. Caesars Entertainment shares rose 0.6% to $54.75 in pre-market trading.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings