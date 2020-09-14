Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2020 8:16am   Comments
  • UBS raised Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) price target from $215 to $230. Mcdonald's shares rose 0.9% to $220.00 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target for Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) from $56 to $88. Immunomedics shares jumped 105.9% to $87.00 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink cut Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) price target from $94 to $88. Gilead shares fell 2.4% to $64.04 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James boosted Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) price target from $100 to $110. Progressive shares rose 0.7% to close at $94.98 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs raised the price target for Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) from $48 to $54. Vir Biotechnology shares rose 0.4% to close at $28.38 on Friday.
  • Jefferies lowered the price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALA) from $21 to $10. Kala Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.6% to close at $8.77 on Friday.
  • Needham lifted the price target for Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS) from $130 to $135. Varonis Systems shares fell 3.4% to close at $107.92 on Friday.
  • Telsey Advisory Group lifted the price target on GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) from $9 to $10. GameStop shares rose 7.4% to $6.54 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo boosted the price target for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE: XEC) from $35 to $38. Cimarex Energy shares rose 1% to close at $24.26 on Friday.
  • UBS increased the price target for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) from $173 to $184. Stanley Black & Decker shares rose 1.1% to close at $159.01 on Friday.

