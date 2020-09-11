10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Piper Sandler raised the price target for Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) from $44 to $50. Oracle shares rose 4.1% to $59.70 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. boosted the price target on Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) from $400 to $555. Adobe shares rose 2.2% to $486.50 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. lifted the price target for Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) from $445 to $450. Domino's shares rose 0.4% to $390.50 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho lowered the price target for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: STSA) from $32 to $4. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares fell 5% to $5.34 in pre-market trading.
- Baird lifted the price target on SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) from $10 to $13. SunPower shares rose 5.2% to $11.21 in pre-market trading.
- Needham boosted the price target for Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) from $65 to $110. Peloton Interactive shares rose 12.3% to $98.55 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan boosted LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) price target from $62 to $88. LyondellBasell shares rose 0.1% to $71.00 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink boosted the price target for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) from $455 to $470. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares rose 0.3% to close at $419.73 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc raised Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) price target from $64 to $70. Aaron's shares rose 0.3% to $59.35 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho lowered Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) price target from $137 to $119. Sempra Energy shares fell 2.3% to close at $118.12 on Thursday.
