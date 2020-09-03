10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Deutsche Bank lifted the price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) from $105 to $115. JPMorgan shares rose 0.9% to $102.55 in pre-market trading.
- Berenberg boosted FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) price target from $130 to $280. FedEx shares fell 0.9% to $24.61 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler raised the price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $1450 to $1514. Chipotle shares fell 0.3% to $1,375.00 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James lifted the price target for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) from $260 to $297. SVB Financial shares rose 1.2% to close at $259.21 on Wednesday.
- Needham boosted Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) price target from $55 to $63. Ambarella shares fell 3.4% to $54.00 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer lifted the price target for Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) from $240 to $275. Mongodb shares rose 3.5% to $248.00 in pre-market trading.
- JMP Securities raised the price target on Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) from $130 to $160. Crowdstrike shares fell 7.6% to $131.33 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank raised Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) price target from $27 to $29. Bank of America shares rose 0.5% to $26.15 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse cut the price target on FirstCash Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) from $86 to $74. FirstCash shares rose 4.5% to close at $60.81 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc boosted the price target for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) from $48 to $53. BorgWarner shares rose 0.1% to $42.98 in pre-market trading.
