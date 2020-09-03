Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 03, 2020 8:35am   Comments
Share:
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
  • Deutsche Bank lifted the price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) from $105 to $115. JPMorgan shares rose 0.9% to $102.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Berenberg boosted FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) price target from $130 to $280. FedEx shares fell 0.9% to $24.61 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler raised the price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $1450 to $1514. Chipotle shares fell 0.3% to $1,375.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James lifted the price target for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) from $260 to $297. SVB Financial shares rose 1.2% to close at $259.21 on Wednesday.
  • Needham boosted Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) price target from $55 to $63. Ambarella shares fell 3.4% to $54.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer lifted the price target for Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) from $240 to $275. Mongodb shares rose 3.5% to $248.00 in pre-market trading.
  • JMP Securities raised the price target on Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) from $130 to $160. Crowdstrike shares fell 7.6% to $131.33 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank raised Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) price target from $27 to $29. Bank of America shares rose 0.5% to $26.15 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse cut the price target on FirstCash Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) from $86 to $74. FirstCash shares rose 4.5% to close at $60.81 on Wednesday.
  • KeyBanc boosted the price target for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) from $48 to $53. BorgWarner shares rose 0.1% to $42.98 in pre-market trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BAC + AMBA)

After A Raucous Eight Months, What Does Fall 2020 Signal For Markets?
Earnings Scheduled For September 2, 2020
A Preview Of Ambarella's Earnings
The Week Ahead For The Market, Earnings, Expected Moves: Zoom, Broadcom, DocuSign, Cloudera, Macy's And More
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Buys 5% Stake Each In Japan's 5 Largest 'Sogo Shosha'
'A Clear Break With Prevailing Policy': Stock Market Update For The Week Ahead
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BENMorgan StanleyReinstates20.0
WBAMorgan StanleyMaintains40.0
SMARMorgan StanleyMaintains63.0
SERVMorgan StanleyMaintains41.0
PDMorgan StanleyMaintains31.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com