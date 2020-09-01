10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Goldman Sachs raised the price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) from $187 to $402. Zoom Video shares rose 30% to $422.51 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo raised the price target on QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) from $90 to $120. QUALCOMM shares rose 2.6% to $122.20 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush boosted Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) price target from $1320 to $1600. Chipotle shares rose 0.6% to $1,318.00 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler lifted the price target for Zendesk Inc (NYSE: ZEN) from $87 to $123. Zendesk shares rose 4.6% to $100.85 in pre-market trading.
- Needham lifted the price target for SiTime Corp (NASDAQ: SITM) from $67 to $75. SiTime shares rose 2.1% to $67.25 in pre-market trading.
- Cantor Fitzgerald boosted Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AIMT) price target from $24 to $35. Aimmune Therapeutics shares fell 0.2% to $34.14 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley cut Spire Inc (NYSE: SR) price target from $68 to $63. Spire shares fell 0.1% to close at $58.21 on Monday.
- Rosenblatt lowered the price target on NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE: NPTN) from $9 to $6.5. NeoPhotonics shares rose 7.5% to $7.16 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James boosted the price target for Chuy's Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CHUY) from $21 to $24.5. Chuy's shares fell 0.1% to $22.23 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital lowered the price target for Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKCA) from $26 to $18.15. Akcea Therapeutics shares rose 0.9% to $18.45 in pre-market trading.
