10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Morgan Stanley boosted Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) price target from $106 to $112. Abbott shares rose 8.9% to $112.39 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James raised the price target on Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) from $185 to $225. Splunk shares fell 1.3% to $214.00 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup boosted Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) price target from $292 to $362. Intuit shares rose 0.6% to $344.50 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer raised the price target for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) from $52 to $56. Dicks Sporting shares fell 1.4% to $53.25 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo boosted the price target for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) from $19 to $30. ViacomCBS shares rose 0.6% to $28.05 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc lifted Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLAN) price target from $55 to $65. Anaplan shares fell 0.3% to $58.00 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan lifted the price target for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE: EV) from $44 to $50. Eaton Vance shares rose 2.3% to $40.41 in pre-market trading.
- Needham raised the price target for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE: EPAM) from $350 to $370. EPAM Systems shares rose 1.2% to close at $323.01 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) from $9 to $11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares fell 0.2% to $9.65 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup lifted the price target for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) from $41 to $60. Dicks Sporting shares fell 1.4% to $53.25 in pre-market trading.
