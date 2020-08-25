Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2020 8:39am   Comments
Share:
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
  • Wedbush boosted Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) price target from $270 to $300. Palo Alto shares fell 3.4% to $258.08 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley lifted Lowe`s Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) price target from $160 to $190. Lowe`s shares rose 1.1% to $167.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup boosted the price target for Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) from $12 to $24. Gap shares rose 4.2% to $16.15 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink lifted the price target for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) from $95 to $100. Merck shares rose 0.7% to $86.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James cut the price target for Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) from $80 to $75. Phillips 66 shares rose 0.1% to $63.66 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel raised the price target on Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL) from $123 to $156. Old Dominion Freight Line shares rose 0.8% to close at $198.83 on Monday.
  • B. Riley FBR lifted the price target for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) from $35 to $46. Crocs shares rose 2.2% to $40.21 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James cut Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) price target from $69 to $63. Valero Energy shares fell 0.2% to $54.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Truist Securities raised the price target on Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR) from $27 to $33. Builders FirstSource shares rose 1.1% to $28.44 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) from $105 to $107. Ross Stores shares closed at $89.31 on Monday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BLDR + CROX)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Climb Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Reports
Cramer Weighs In On Ping Identity, Vertex And More
Price Over Earnings Overview: Builders FirstSource
BLDR, FSLR & TSLA Among 16 Top Charts
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 13: UBer, Thermo And More
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
HUNTruist SecuritiesMaintains25.0
HTHTruist SecuritiesMaintains24.0
GBCITruist SecuritiesMaintains39.0
FNBTruist SecuritiesMaintains8.0
PANWCredit SuisseMaintains230.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com