10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Wedbush boosted Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) price target from $270 to $300. Palo Alto shares fell 3.4% to $258.08 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley lifted Lowe`s Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) price target from $160 to $190. Lowe`s shares rose 1.1% to $167.40 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup boosted the price target for Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) from $12 to $24. Gap shares rose 4.2% to $16.15 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink lifted the price target for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) from $95 to $100. Merck shares rose 0.7% to $86.00 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James cut the price target for Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) from $80 to $75. Phillips 66 shares rose 0.1% to $63.66 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel raised the price target on Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL) from $123 to $156. Old Dominion Freight Line shares rose 0.8% to close at $198.83 on Monday.
- B. Riley FBR lifted the price target for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) from $35 to $46. Crocs shares rose 2.2% to $40.21 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James cut Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) price target from $69 to $63. Valero Energy shares fell 0.2% to $54.90 in pre-market trading.
- Truist Securities raised the price target on Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR) from $27 to $33. Builders FirstSource shares rose 1.1% to $28.44 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) from $105 to $107. Ross Stores shares closed at $89.31 on Monday.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings