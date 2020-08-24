10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Citigroup lifted the price target for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) from $275 to $315. Facebook shares rose 0.9% to $269.51 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital boosted the price target for Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) from $180 to $228. Deere shares rose 1.3% to $202.00 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc raised the price target on Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) from $315 to $350. Intuit shares rose 0.7% to close at $322.23 on Friday.
- Rosenblatt lifted the price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) from $210 to $260. Zoom Video shares rose 1.3% to $293.46 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink boosted Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) price target from $274 to $283. Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares rose 0.1% to $271.64 in pre-market trading.
- Needham raised the price target on CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ: CYRX) from $37 to $44. CryoPort shares rose 0.5% to $39.00 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. boosted Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) price target from $151 to $168. Repligen shares rose 0.5% to close at $151.64 on Friday.
- RBC Capital lifted Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) price target from $194 to $240. Estee Lauder shares rose 4.4% to close at $207.01 on Friday.
- Citigroup boosted the price target for Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from $14 to $19. Snap shares fell 1.1% to close at $21.60 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) from $15 to $19. Mosaic shares rose 1.5% to $17.75 in pre-market trading.
