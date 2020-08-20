10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- RBC Capital raised the price target on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from $461 to $528. NVIDIA shares fell 0.8% to $481.46 in pre-market trading.
- Needham boosted the price target for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) from $175 to $215. Synopsys shares gained 4.7% to $207.50 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush lifted the price target for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) from $53 to $77. Shake Shack shares rose 2.9% to $55.50 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse lowered Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) price target from $185 to $167. Sarepta Therapeutics shares fell 1.4% to $146.63 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) price target from $148 to $86. BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares fell 2.3% to $74.99 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital boosted the price target for Lowe`s Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) from $165 to $188. Lowe`s shares fell 0.3% to $134.35 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo cut Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE: CCI) price target from $188 to $170. Crown Castle shares fell 0.7% to $161.55 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel boosted the price target for Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) from $47 to $52.5. Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares fell 0.2% to $52.03 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc lifted the price target on Timken Co (NYSE: TKR) from $60 to $68. Timken shares fell 0.6% to close at $54.01 on Wednesday.
- SVB Leerink raised the price target for Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ: IMVT) from $26 to $34. Immunovant shares rose 1.1% to $31.39 in pre-market trading.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings