10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2020 8:08am   Comments
  • KeyBanc boosted the price target for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) from $125 to $145. QUALCOMM shares rose 1.5% to $110.50 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital raised the price target on J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ: JCOM) from $78 to $90. J2 Global shares fell 4.4% to $66.00 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS boosted the price target for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) from $170 to $210. LHC Group shares declined 1.4% to close at $198.26 on Tuesday.
  • Truist Securities boosted Lowe`s Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) price target from $135 to $178. Lowe shares rose 0.8% to $154.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE: INVH) price target from $25 to $34. Invitation Homes shares rose 1.9% to $29.91 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo lifted the price target for Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ: UNIT) from $5.5 to $10. Uniti Group shares rose 0.3% to $9.60 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan lowered the price target on Triumph Group Inc (NYSE: TGI) from $10 to $8. Triumph Group shares fell 2% to $8.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. lifted the price target for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) from $37 to $43. Marathon Petroleum shares rose 2.3% to $37.79 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FULC) price target from $28 to $20. Fulcrum Therapeutics shares rose 1.1% to $9.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays boosted the price target for FirstCash Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) from $75 to $80. FirstCash shares fell 0.7% to close at $59.77 on Tuesday.

