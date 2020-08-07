10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Needham boosted Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) price target from $1750 to $2000. Booking shares rose 3.9% to $1,820.00 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler lowered the price target for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) from $356 to $340. Illumina shares fell 13.6% to $345.20 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James boosted the price target for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) from $265 to $285. Becton Dickinson shares fell 0.1% to $259.50 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink lowered Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) price target from $370 to $360. Illumina shares fell 13.5% to $345.20 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush cut the price target on Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) from $47 to $41. Uber shares fell 2.2% to $33.95 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc lifted the price target for Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE: QTWO) from $90 to $115. Q2 Holdings shares rose 3.1% to close at $102.54 on Thursday.
- Piper Sandler boosted the price target for Blackline Inc (NASDAQ: BL) from $78 to $95. Blackline shares declined 6.1% to $86.25 in pre-market trading.
- Evercore ISI Group raised the price target on Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) from $32 to $35. Brinker shares rose 0.1% to $28.65 in pre-market trading.
- Needham boosted the price target for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) from $475 to $580. Trade Desk shares rose 4.6% to $503.00 in pre-market trading.
- Canaccord Genuity boosted Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE: SAIL) price target from $25 to $39. Sailpoint Technologies shares rose 12.4% to $35.40 in pre-market trading.
