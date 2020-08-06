10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Benchmark cut the price target for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) from $60 to $52. Western Digital shares fell 11.6% to $39.33 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. lifted Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) price target from $132 to $290. Novavax shares rose 1.5% to $176.10 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup boosted the price target for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) from $585 to $635. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares rose 0.6% to $628.16 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink raised the price target on BioNTech SE - ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) from $42 to $69. BioNTech shares rose 0.4% to $81.60 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt lifted the price target for Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) from $136 to $181. Square shares fell 1.4% to $144.45 in pre-market trading.
- Benchmark boosted the price target for Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) from $180 to $185. Roku shares declined 4.5% to $158.00 in pre-market trading.
- Needham raised the price target on Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) from $130 to $150. Etsy shares fell 0.8% to $134.50 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler boosted HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) price target from $200 to $300. HubSpot shares rose 7.9% to $256.50 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink lifted the price target for Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) from $465 to $496. Humana shares rose 3.3% to close at $403.91 on Wednesday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. boosted Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) price target from $48 to $100. Enphase Energy shares fell 0.8% to $74.40 in pre-market trading.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
