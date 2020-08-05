10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Rosenblatt boosted the price target for Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) from $135 to $145. Disney shares rose 6.4% to $124.75 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank boosted the price target for Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) from $70 to $80. Eastman Chemical shares declined 0.1% to $70.98 on Tuesday.
- Piper Sandler raised the price target on Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) from $225 to $300. Twilio shares fell 3.7% to $273.29 in pre-market trading.
- Needham cut the price target for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) from $90 to $85. Ralph Lauren shares rose 0.5% to $67.00 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse raised the price target on Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) from $92 to $96. Activision Blizzard shares fell 1.7% to $85.00 in pre-market trading.
- Benchmark lifted LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) price target from $50 to $60. LivePerson shares rose 16.7% to $54.00 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James boosted IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) price target from $175 to $185. IPG Photonics shares fell 6.9% to close at $167.66 on Tuesday.
- SVB Leerink boosted the price target for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) from $130 to $140. BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares fell 1.8% to close at $119.83 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan lifted the price target for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) from $105 to $275. Novavax shares rose 20.3% to $189.00 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc boosted Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE: RBC) price target from $93 to $100. Regal Beloit shares fell 2.4% to close at $92.58 on Tuesday.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings