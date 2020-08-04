10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Morgan Stanley lifted Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) price target from $193 to $197. Clorox shares rose 0.7% to $233.50 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush boosted the price target for Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS) from $110 to $130. Varonis shares gained 6.5% to $113.00 on Friday.
- Credit Suisse raised the price target on Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) from $167 to $171. Take-Two shares rose 3.6% to $173.65 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James boosted RingCentral Inc (NYSE: RNG) price target from $290 to $355. RingCentral shares fell 1.1% to $301.95 in pre-market trading.
- Stephens & Co. boosted the price target for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) from $62 to $67. Texas Roadhouse shares rose 6.4% to $61.00 in pre-market trading.
- Needham boosted the price target for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) from $130 to $150. Five9 shares rose 0.3% to $129.50 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho cut the price target for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) from $45 to $28.5. FirstEnergy shares fell 1% to $28.90 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt lifted the price target for Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) from $145 to $190. Roku shares rose 0.3% to $162.30 in pre-market trading.
- Susquehanna raised the price target on Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) from $39 to $70. Zillow shares rose 0.5% to $68.10 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank boosted Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE: RS) price target from $90 to $115. Reliance Steel shares rose 1.1% to $102.20 in pre-market trading.
