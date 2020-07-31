Dunkin' Brands Analyst Says Q2 Positives Outweigh The Negatives
Dunkin Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNKN) continues to perform well during the pandemic, although some bears are highlighting elevated expectations and unexpected store closures, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets.
The Dunkin’ Analyst: Eric Gonzalez reiterated an Overweight rating on Dunkin' Brands with a $78 price target.
The Dunkin’ Thesis: Dunkin’s second-quarter positives far outweigh the negatives, and after Thursday's quarterly report, “we have even more conviction that these efforts are setting the chain up for future success,” Gonzalez said in a Thursday note. (See his track record here.)
The analyst named the following as key investment points for Dunkin’:
- The pace of recovery in Dunkin’s U.S. segment is going well as store volumes approach normal levels.
- Drive-thru locations showed signs of growth despite tailwinds that benefited categories like pizza and hamburgers.
- Store closings have reflected the positive alignment between Dunkin’s management team and store owners and the possibility of unit growth.
- Enrollment in Dunkin’s DD-Perks program increased 110% in the second quarter, and digital orders increased 18% year-over-year overall.
For 2020 and 2021, KeyBanc raised its EPS estimates for Dunkin’ to $2.62 and $3.08, respectively.
DNKN Price Action: Dunkin' Brands shares were up 0.55% at $69.03 at last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for DNKN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2020
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Jul 2020
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Jul 2020
|JP Morgan
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Overweight
