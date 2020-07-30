Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2020 9:03am   Comments
Share:
  • Morgan Stanley lifted the price target for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) from $102 to $121. QUALCOMM shares rose 11.3% to $103.50 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc boosted the price target for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) from $200 to $215. Paypal shares rose 3% to $190.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Rosenblatt raised the price target on Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) from $860 to $1400. Shopify shares fell 0.4% to $1,049.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup boosted the price target for CH Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) from $85 to $95. CH Robinson shares rose 9.3% to close at $95.28 on Wednesday.
  • Needham boosted the price target for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) from $325 to $400. Lam Research shares rose 0.9% to $364.00 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan lifted the price target for Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) from $83 to $110. Celanese shares rose 4.2% to close at $97.16 on Wednesday.
  • Benchmark raised the price target on Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ: AMED) from $210 to $250. Amedisys shares rose 6.5% to close at $228.82 on Wednesday.
  • RBC Capital raised Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) price target from $200 to $235. Teladoc Health shares fell 3.2% to $211.26 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink lifted Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM) price target from $325 to $345. Anthem shares fell 1.3% to $278.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush boosted Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) price target from $150 to $170. Wingstop shares fell 1% to $154.00 in pre-market trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMED + ANTM)

90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
82 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Anthem: Q2 Earnings Insights
Recap: Amedisys Q2 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For July 28, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AMEDDeutsche BankMaintains260.0
ANTMDeutsche BankMaintains349.0
TELCitigroupMaintains100.0
TDOCDeutsche BankMaintains238.0
CMEDeutsche BankMaintains178.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com