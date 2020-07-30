10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Morgan Stanley lifted the price target for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) from $102 to $121. QUALCOMM shares rose 11.3% to $103.50 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc boosted the price target for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) from $200 to $215. Paypal shares rose 3% to $190.00 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt raised the price target on Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) from $860 to $1400. Shopify shares fell 0.4% to $1,049.00 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup boosted the price target for CH Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) from $85 to $95. CH Robinson shares rose 9.3% to close at $95.28 on Wednesday.
- Needham boosted the price target for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) from $325 to $400. Lam Research shares rose 0.9% to $364.00 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan lifted the price target for Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) from $83 to $110. Celanese shares rose 4.2% to close at $97.16 on Wednesday.
- Benchmark raised the price target on Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ: AMED) from $210 to $250. Amedisys shares rose 6.5% to close at $228.82 on Wednesday.
- RBC Capital raised Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) price target from $200 to $235. Teladoc Health shares fell 3.2% to $211.26 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink lifted Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM) price target from $325 to $345. Anthem shares fell 1.3% to $278.00 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush boosted Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) price target from $150 to $170. Wingstop shares fell 1% to $154.00 in pre-market trading.
