10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Barclays boosted the price target for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) from $88 to $94. Starbucks shares rose 5.5% to $78.75 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt raised the price target on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) from $70 to $120. Advanced Micro Devices shares rose 11.6% to $75.48 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley raised 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) price target from $160 to $166. 3M shares fell 4.9% to close at $155.33 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc raised the price target on D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) from $58 to $75. D. R. Horton shares rose 1% to $65.20 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink lifted the price target for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) from $253 to $261. Amgen shares fell 1.5% to $251.50 in pre-market trading.
- Benchmark boosted the price target for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE: EDU) from $135 to $148. New Oriental Education & Tech shares rose 0.4% to $136.00 in pre-market trading.
- Needham lifted the price target for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) from $265 to $275. Monolithic Power shares fell 2.5% to close at $247.48 on Tuesday.
- Piper Sandler lifted Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX) price target from $160 to $195. Alteryx shares rose 1.1% to $167.00 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target for Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) from $30 to $25. Zynex shares rose 8.6% to $20.10 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush boosted Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) price target from $95 to $105. Papa John's shares fell 3.4% to close at $91.13 on Tuesday.
