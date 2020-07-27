10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target on Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) from $263 to $357. Biogen shares rose 3% to $280.50 in pre-market trading.
- Benchmark raised the price target on eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) from $60 to $69. eBay shares rose 0.7% to $55.49 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup boosted the price target for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) from $105 to $115. UPS shares rose 0.6% to $119.00 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James lifted the price target for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) from $61 to $64. Verizon shares fell 0.1% to $56.80 in pre-market trading.
- Needham raised ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) price target from $440 to $481. ServiceNow shares fell 1.1% to close at $425.19 on Friday.
- Rosenblatt lifted the price target for IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) from $172 to $178. IDEX shares dropped 1.9% to close at $167.67 on Friday.
- Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) price target from $56 to $58. Morgan Stanley shares rose 0.4% to $50.39 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank raised the price target for Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) from $174 to $223. Clorox shares fell 0.4% to close at $227.04 on Friday.
- Pivotal Research boosted Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) price target from $26 to $31. Wolverine World Wide shares dropped 2% to close at $23.03 on Friday.
- JP Morgan raised the price target for Cabot Corp (NYSE: CBT) from $33 to $38. Cabot shares fell 1.1% to close at $38.25 on Friday.
