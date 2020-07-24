10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- KeyBanc raised the price target on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) from $2700 to $3285. Amazon shares fell 0.9% to $2,960.22 in pre-market trading.
- Daiwa Capital boosted the price target for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $1500 to $1650. Tesla shares fell 4.5% to $1,445.51 in pre-market trading.
- Roth Capital lowered the price target for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from $75 to $55. Intel shares dropped 13.1% to $52.48 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays raised Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) price target from $4 to $7. Ford shares fell 1% to $6.91 in pre-market trading.
- Benchmark raised Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) price target from $185 to $190. Union Pacific shares rose 0.6% to $176.00 in pre-market trading.
- JMP Securities raised the price target on Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) from $48 to $58. Discover Financial shares rose 1.8% to close at $51.63 on Thursday.
- Wedbush raised the price target for BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) from $31 to $34. BJ's Restaurants shares rose 10.5% to $21.00 in pre-market trading.
- Evercore ISI Group boosted Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) price target from $145 to $162. Hershey shares gained 0.6% to $147.15 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies raised the price target for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIST) from $3 to $15. Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares fell 9.3% to $8.08 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler lifted the price target for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) from $155 to $165. Seattle Genetics shares fell 1.7% to $170.00 in pre-market trading.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings