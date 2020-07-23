Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 23, 2020 8:51am   Comments
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
  • RBC Capital raised Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) price target from $765 to $850. Tesla shares rose 4.1% to $1,658.05 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler raised Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) price target from $192 to $218. Microsoft shares fell 1.7% to $208.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $688 to $751. Chipotle shares rose 0.1% to close at $1,185.27 on Wednesday.
  • Credit Suisse raised the price target for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) from $110 to $125. Check Point shares rose closed at $123.02 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James boosted the price target for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) from $130 to $140. HCA Healthcare shares closed at $122.42 on Wednesday.
  • SVB Leerink boosted the price target for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) from $310 to $340. Align Technology shares closed at $317.97 on Wednesday.
  • Mizuho boosted IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) price target from $153 to $180. IQVIA shares gained 4.7% to close at $164.29 on Wednesday.
  • Needham raised the price target for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY) from $345 to $365. Teledyne Technologies shares rose 2.2% to close at $336.82 on Wednesday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: JAZZ) from $145 to $166. Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares rose 0.3% to $110.60 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc lifted the price target for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) from $160 to $172. Take-Two Interactive shares rose 0.7% to close at $154.05 on Wednesday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

