10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Nomura lifted the price target for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) from $500 to $600. Charter Communications shares closed at $530.19 on Thursday.
- RBC Capital raised Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) price target from $19 to $28. Harley-Davidson shares closed at $25.75 on Thursday.
- Needham boosted Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: ZBRA) price target from $250 to $295. Zebra Technologies closed at $262.01 on Thursday.
- DA Davidson raised the price target for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) from $197 to $237. Helen of Troy shares closed at $204.97 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc boosted the price target for Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) from $248 to $270. Twilio closed at $245.30 on Thursday.
- B of A Securities lowered the price target for KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) from $15 to $12. KeyCorp shares closed at $11.03 on Thursday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. lifted Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) price target from $20 to $30. Zynex shares closed at $25.71 on Thursday.
- Piper Sandler boosted the price target on Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) from $39 to $65. Sleep Number shares closed at $46.80 on Thursday.
- Vertical Research lifted the price target on Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX) from $52 to $77. Raytheon Technologies closed at $58.11 on Thursday.
- SVB Leerink boosted the price target for Health Catalyst Inc (NASDAQ: HCAT) from $32 to $40. Health Catalyst closed at $32.41 on Thursday.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings