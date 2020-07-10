Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 10, 2020 8:14am   Comments
Share:
  • Nomura lifted the price target for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) from $500 to $600. Charter Communications shares closed at $530.19 on Thursday.
  • RBC Capital raised Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) price target from $19 to $28. Harley-Davidson shares closed at $25.75 on Thursday.
  • Needham boosted Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: ZBRA) price target from $250 to $295. Zebra Technologies closed at $262.01 on Thursday.
  • DA Davidson raised the price target for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) from $197 to $237. Helen of Troy shares closed at $204.97 on Thursday.
  • KeyBanc boosted the price target for Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) from $248 to $270. Twilio closed at $245.30 on Thursday.
  • B of A Securities lowered the price target for KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) from $15 to $12. KeyCorp shares closed at $11.03 on Thursday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. lifted Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) price target from $20 to $30. Zynex shares closed at $25.71 on Thursday.
  • Piper Sandler boosted the price target on Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) from $39 to $65. Sleep Number shares closed at $46.80 on Thursday.
  • Vertical Research lifted the price target on Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX) from $52 to $77. Raytheon Technologies closed at $58.11 on Thursday.
  • SVB Leerink boosted the price target for Health Catalyst Inc (NASDAQ: HCAT) from $32 to $40. Health Catalyst closed at $32.41 on Thursday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHTR + HCAT)

Meet Waymark, The DIY Video Platform That Works With TV
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 18, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 15, 2020
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
GPIMorgan StanleyMaintains87.0
ITMorgan StanleyMaintains130.0
EFXMorgan StanleyMaintains163.0
CLXMorgan StanleyMaintains193.0
CTASMorgan StanleyMaintains190.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com