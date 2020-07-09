10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) from $1400 to $1700. Alphabet shares closed at $1,503.60 on Wednesday.
- Wedbush lifted the price target for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) from $220 to $260. Microsoft shares closed at $212.83 on Wednesday.
- UBS lifted United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) price target from $98 to $121. UPS shares closed at $114.47 on Wednesday.
- Wedbush boosted the price target on Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) from $80 to $95. Jack in the Box shares closed at $74.27 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs boosted Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE: KDP) price target from $27 to $33. Keurig Dr Pepper closed at $28.61 on Wednesday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) price target from $400 to $750. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $640.34 on Wednesday.
- Jefferies lifted the price target on FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) from $248 to $300. FleetCor closed at $253.64 on Wednesday.
- MKM Partners boosted the price target for Range Resources Corp. (NYSE: RRC) from $6 to $9. Range Resources closed at $6.63 on Wednesday.
- UBS raised the price target for Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) from $75 to $105. Beyond Meat shares closed at $144.98 on Wednesday.
- Piper Sandler boosted the price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $1100 to $1450. Chipotle closed at $1,114.43 on Wednesday.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings