10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2020 8:10am   Comments
  • Citigroup lifted Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) price target from $245 to $265. Goldman Sachs shares closed at $199.36 on Tuesday.
  • Bernstein cut the price target for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) from $40 to $26. Spirit AeroSystems shares closed at $22.39 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley lifted the price target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) from $277 to $300. Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $299.06 on Tuesday.
  • RBC Capital boosted Livongo Health Inc (NASDAQ: LVGO) price target from $53 to $120. Livongo Health closed at $93.76 on Tuesday.
  • Rosenblatt lifted the price target on Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $370 to $445. Netflix closed at $493.16 on Tuesday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. raised BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) price target from $95 to $120. BioXcel Therapeutics shares closed at $49.98 on Tuesday.
  • SVB Leerink lowered the price target for Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ: RDUS) from $34 to $17. Radius Health closed at $14.06 on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse raised the price target for Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ: ARCE) from $46 to $55. Arco Platform shares closed at $42.31 on Tuesday.
  • Citigroup boosted the price target on Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) from $65 to $75. Paychex shares closed at $73.94 on Tuesday.
  • Ladenburg Thalmann boosted the price target for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) from $50 to $105. Novavax closed at $104.56 on Tuesday.

