10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Citigroup lifted Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) price target from $245 to $265. Goldman Sachs shares closed at $199.36 on Tuesday.
- Bernstein cut the price target for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) from $40 to $26. Spirit AeroSystems shares closed at $22.39 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley lifted the price target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) from $277 to $300. Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $299.06 on Tuesday.
- RBC Capital boosted Livongo Health Inc (NASDAQ: LVGO) price target from $53 to $120. Livongo Health closed at $93.76 on Tuesday.
- Rosenblatt lifted the price target on Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $370 to $445. Netflix closed at $493.16 on Tuesday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) price target from $95 to $120. BioXcel Therapeutics shares closed at $49.98 on Tuesday.
- SVB Leerink lowered the price target for Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ: RDUS) from $34 to $17. Radius Health closed at $14.06 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse raised the price target for Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ: ARCE) from $46 to $55. Arco Platform shares closed at $42.31 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup boosted the price target on Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) from $65 to $75. Paychex shares closed at $73.94 on Tuesday.
- Ladenburg Thalmann boosted the price target for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) from $50 to $105. Novavax closed at $104.56 on Tuesday.
