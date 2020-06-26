Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 26, 2020 8:44am   Comments
  • Wells Fargo boosted the price target for Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from $99 to $110. Nike closed at $101.40 on Thursday.
  • UBS lifted the price target for O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) from $430 to $470. O'Reilly Automotive shares closed at $417.60 on Thursday.
  • Evercore ISI Group raised the price target for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) from $315 to $380. Broadcom shares closed at $308.85 on Thursday.
  • B of A Securities boosted Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) price target from $171 to $194. Paypal closed at $172.50 on Thursday.
  • Raymond James lifted the price target on SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) from $120 to $140. SYNNEX shares closed at $101.68 on Thursday.
  • Needham raised Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) price target from $135 to $150. Electronic Arts closed at $130.74 on Thursday.
  • Wells Fargo boosted the price target on FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) from $250 to $280. FactSet Research closed at $342.16 on Thursday.
  • RBC Capital boosted the price target for Ovintiv Inc (NYSE: OVV) from $6.5 to $11. Ovintiv closed at $9.96 on Thursday.
  • UBS lifted the price target for Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) from $160 to $215. Accenture shares closed at $217.32 on Thursday.
  • Stifel raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) price target from $19 to $24. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $31.25 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

