10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2020 8:11am   Comments
  • Wedbush lifted the price target on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $375 to $425. Apple shares closed at $360.06 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup raised the price target for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) from $167 to $195. Union Pacific shares closed at $165.55 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James cut the price target for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) from $290 to $265. Becton Dickinson closed at $232.81 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel lifted the price target for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) from $55 to $90. AeroVironment shares closed at $71.80 on Wednesday.
  • Goldman Sachs boosted Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) price target from $125 to $185. Ameriprise Financial closed at $142.96 on Wednesday.
  • Evercore ISI Group lowered the price target for KB Home (NYSE: KBH) from $39 to $33. KB Home shares closed at $33.33 on Wednesday.
  • Guggenheim boosted the price target on Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) from $149 to $159. Constellation closed at $171.66 on Wednesday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. raised United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) price target from $85 to $125. United Therapeutics closed at $121.28 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup raised Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) price target from $7.5 to $12. Halliburton shares closed at $11.86 on Wednesday.
  • RBC Capital boosted the price target for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE: DD) from $49 to $66. DuPont closed at $51.54 on Wednesday.

