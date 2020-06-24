10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Stifel raised the price target for VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) from $166 to $196. VMware shares closed at $149.23 on Tuesday.
- Jefferies raised Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) price target from $200 to $245. Deckers Outdoor shares closed at $202.14 on Tuesday.
- Rosenblatt boosted the price target on A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE: AOS) from $45 to $48. A. O. Smith closed at $47.47 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc lifted the price target for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) from $150 to $190. Paypal closed at $172.79 on Tuesday.
- Needham raised ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI) price target from $13 to $17. ANGI Homeservices closed at $13.22 on Tuesday.
- BMO Capital cut Criteo SA (NASDAQ: CRTO) price target from $16 to $13. Criteo closed at $13.06 on Tuesday.
- Barclays cut the price target for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) from $55 to $50. Royal Caribbean Cruises shares closed at $54.36 on Tuesday.
- Stifel lifted the price target on IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO) from $61 to $89. IHS Markit shares closed at $72.77 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs lowered the price target for PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) from $12 to $10. PBF Energy shares closed at $12.06 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc boosted the price target for Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) from $805 to $1000. Shopify closed at $911.34 on Tuesday.
