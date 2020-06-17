Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2020 8:27am   Comments
Share:
  • RBC Capital lifted the price target on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $345 to $390. Apple shares closed at $352.08 on Tuesday.
  • Citigroup boosted Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) price target from $188 to $230. Accenture closed at $204.40 on Tuesday.
  • KeyBanc raised Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) price target from $185 to $200. Synopsys closed at $186.15 on Tuesday.
  • Barclays raised the price target for Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) from $63 to $70. Lennar closed at $63.94 on Tuesday.
  • JMP Securities raised the price target for Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) from $21 to $27.5. Synchrony Financial closed at $25.16 on Tuesday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target on Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) from $50 to $64. Bausch Health closed at $19.38 on Tuesday.
  • Citigroup raised Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) price target from $45 to $54. Oracle shares closed at $54.59 on Tuesday.
  • Needham lifted the price target for Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) from $32 to $38. Cloudflare shares closed at $31.65 on Tuesday.
  • KeyBanc lifted the price target for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) from $250 to $260. Autodesk shares closed at $240.93 on Tuesday.
  • Mizuho raised the price target for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) from $36 to $40. ONEOK shares closed at $38.40 on Tuesday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + ACN)

Could Schwarzenegger Have The Oprah Effect On Genius Brands?
Apple Diversity Chief Departs Days After Company Committed $100M To Fighting Racial Inequality
Apple Pay, App Store Under Antitrust Investigation By EU
Tim Cook, Satya Nadella, Others Praise Supreme Court's Landmark Decision Protecting LGBTQ Employees
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Amazon Tells Congress CEO Jeff Bezos Ready To Testify In Antitrust Probe
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PNFPRaymond JamesUpgrades48.0
RFRaymond JamesUpgrades15.0
IRBTPiper SandlerMaintains75.0
SFNCRaymond JamesUpgrades19.0
TFCRaymond JamesUpgrades45.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com