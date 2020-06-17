10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- RBC Capital lifted the price target on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $345 to $390. Apple shares closed at $352.08 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup boosted Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) price target from $188 to $230. Accenture closed at $204.40 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc raised Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) price target from $185 to $200. Synopsys closed at $186.15 on Tuesday.
- Barclays raised the price target for Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) from $63 to $70. Lennar closed at $63.94 on Tuesday.
- JMP Securities raised the price target for Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) from $21 to $27.5. Synchrony Financial closed at $25.16 on Tuesday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target on Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) from $50 to $64. Bausch Health closed at $19.38 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup raised Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) price target from $45 to $54. Oracle shares closed at $54.59 on Tuesday.
- Needham lifted the price target for Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) from $32 to $38. Cloudflare shares closed at $31.65 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc lifted the price target for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) from $250 to $260. Autodesk shares closed at $240.93 on Tuesday.
- Mizuho raised the price target for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) from $36 to $40. ONEOK shares closed at $38.40 on Tuesday.
