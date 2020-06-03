Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2020 8:21am   Comments
Share:
  • RBC Capital boosted the price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) from $125 to $250. Zoom Video shares closed at $208.08 on Tuesday.
  • Raymond James raised the price target for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) from $21 to $24. Synovus Financial closed at $19.62 on Tuesday.
  • Mizuho lifted the price target on Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) from $92 to $115. Crowdstrike shares closed at $92.25 on Tuesday.
  • Susquehanna lifted Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) price target from $31 to $48. Dicks Sporting shares closed at $37.80 on Tuesday.
  • Raymond James cut the price target on Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE: EVRI) from $14 to $10. Everi closed at $6.70 on Tuesday.
  • Deutsche Bank raised the price target for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) from $237 to $293. FactSet Research shares closed at $304.97 on Tuesday.
  • Rosenblatt boosted MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) price target from $455 to $465. MarketAxess closed at $515.96 on Tuesday.
  • Raymond James lifted the price target for MarineMax Inc (NYSE: HZO) from $16 to $22. MarineMax closed at $19.96 on Tuesday.
  • KeyBanc raised Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) price target from $100 to $105. Microchip closed at $96.84 on Tuesday.
  • DA Davidson boosted the price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) from $150 to $240. Zoom Video shares closed at $208.08 on Tuesday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DKS + CRWD)

19 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
31 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
CrowdStrike Reports Q1 Earnings Beat
Dick's Sporting Goods: Q1 Earnings Insights
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up; Crude Oil Rises Over 2%
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
LHCGDeutsche BankMaintains165.0
NBLBarclaysMaintains11.0
PVHDeutsche BankMaintains44.0
DKSBarclaysMaintains45.0
DKSNomuraMaintains38.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com