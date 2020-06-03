10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- RBC Capital boosted the price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) from $125 to $250. Zoom Video shares closed at $208.08 on Tuesday.
- Raymond James raised the price target for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) from $21 to $24. Synovus Financial closed at $19.62 on Tuesday.
- Mizuho lifted the price target on Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) from $92 to $115. Crowdstrike shares closed at $92.25 on Tuesday.
- Susquehanna lifted Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) price target from $31 to $48. Dicks Sporting shares closed at $37.80 on Tuesday.
- Raymond James cut the price target on Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE: EVRI) from $14 to $10. Everi closed at $6.70 on Tuesday.
- Deutsche Bank raised the price target for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) from $237 to $293. FactSet Research shares closed at $304.97 on Tuesday.
- Rosenblatt boosted MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) price target from $455 to $465. MarketAxess closed at $515.96 on Tuesday.
- Raymond James lifted the price target for MarineMax Inc (NYSE: HZO) from $16 to $22. MarineMax closed at $19.96 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc raised Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) price target from $100 to $105. Microchip closed at $96.84 on Tuesday.
- DA Davidson boosted the price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) from $150 to $240. Zoom Video shares closed at $208.08 on Tuesday.
