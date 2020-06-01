10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Wedbush raised the price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $870 to $1200. Chipotle shares closed at $1,003.91 on Friday.
- Rosenblatt boosted Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) price target from $95 to $150. Zoom Video Communications closed at $179.48 on Friday.
- JP Morgan boosted the price target for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) from $112 to $127. Keysight Technologies closed at $108.13 on Friday.
- KeyBanc lifted the price target on Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) from $68 to $75. Tempur Sealy shares closed at $65.23 on Friday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey boosted the price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA) from $11 to $16. Teva closed at $12.53 on Friday.
- Deutsche Bank lowered the price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) from $139 to $128. McCormick closed at $175.16 on Friday.
- SVB Leerink lifted the price target for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: JAZZ) from $160 to $169. Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $119.32 on Friday.
- DA Davidson boosted FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) price target from $25 to $30. FormFactor closed at $25.17 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley raised Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) price target from $2600 to $2800. Amazon shares closed at $2,442.37 on Friday.
- ScotiaBank lowered the price target for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) from $25 to $16. Occidental Petroleum closed at $12.95 on Friday.
